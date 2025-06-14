Pirates’ offense stifled; Mike Burrows good but Cubs’ pitching better

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Mike Burrows held the Chicago Cubs to one run in 5.1 innings but the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense was stifled in a 2-1 loss at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew McCutchen hit a solo home run off Cubs starter Matthew Boyd in the top of the first inning to give the Pirates (29-43) an early 1-0 lead.

The Cubs (43-28) tied the game in the bottom of the third on Ian Happ’s sacrifice fly off Mike Burrows. Chicago went up 2-1 courtesy of a Dansby Swanson solo home run off Ryan Borucki with two outs in the sixth.

The Cubs bullpen tossed 3.0-scoreless innings in relief of Boyd (6-3). Daniel Palencia recorded his sixth save of the season. Nick Gonzales reached on a two-out infield single in the ninth but Ke’Bryan Hayes struck out to end the game.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group