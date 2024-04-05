Local

Pirates Opening Day: What to know before you go

PHOTOS: A look at what's new at PNC Park for 2024 baseball season

PITTSBURGH — It’s Pirates Opening Day!

Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles will start at 4:12 p.m., with gates opening at 2:12 p.m. The Pirates encourage all fans to be in their seats by 3:30 p.m. for the pregame ceremony.

Getting there may prove to be a bit tricky, as some roads, including the “Bathtub” area of the Parkway East, remain closed due to flooding. PennDOT is working to reopen the road, but there’s no word yet on if it will be in time for the game.

Starting at 2 p.m., Pittsburgh Regional Transit will run trains on the Red and Blue. There will be increased service after the game.

The Gateway Clipper shuttle will not run through the weekend due to flooding.

As for parking, it’s a weekday, so workday traffic will be an issue. The Alco lots open four hours before the game and are cashless.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic. The bridge reopened at the beginning of the year after having been closed for a maintenance project.

