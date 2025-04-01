Pirates Option David Bednar to Triple-A

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

It would have been unfathomable to even consider the possibility this time last year, but the Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned David Bednar to Triple-A Indianapolis amidst prolonged struggles.

Bednar, who was named a National League All-Star two years in a row from 2022-23, took a major step back last season.

After combining for a 2.25 ERA in his first three seasons with the Pirates, Bednar lost his closer spot towards the end of 2024. The right-hander finished his 2024 campaign with a 5.77 ERA and blew seven of his 30 save opportunities after being tied for the league lead in saves in 2023.

The uncharacteristic struggles from Bednar have proved to not be a blip. In spring training, Bednar posted a 10.13 ERA in nine appearances out of the bullpen. Nevertheless, he broke camp with the team but has again struggled to start the season.

