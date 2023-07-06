Pirates option Luis Ortiz; Recall Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A

PITTSBURGH — Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Pittsburgh Pirates made a roster move, optioning right-hander Luis Ortiz to Triple-A Indianapolis.

To take his spot on the 26-man roster, reliever Yohan Ramirez was recalled from Indianapolis.

