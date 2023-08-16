Pirates option struggling Quinn Priester to Indy; recall Yohan Ramirez

PITTSBURGH — After his struggles continued in another tough start on Monday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field, the Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned rookie right-hander Quinn Priester to Triple-A Indianapolis.

To take his place on the active roster, the Pirates have recalled reliever Yohan Ramirez to reinforce their bullpen.

In six starts since getting called up from Indianapolis, Priester has gone 2-2 with a 9.10 ERA. In 28.2 innings, he’s allowed 37 hits (seven home runs), walked 18 and struck out 23. Opponents have posted a .311 batting average against along with a .997 OPS.

