Pirates option struggling Quinn Priester to Indy; recall Yohan Ramirez

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Quinn Priester Pittsburgh Pirates' Quinn Priester, front right, reacts as New York Mets' Jonathan Arauz, back left, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

PITTSBURGH — After his struggles continued in another tough start on Monday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field, the Pittsburgh Pirates have optioned rookie right-hander Quinn Priester to Triple-A Indianapolis.

To take his place on the active roster, the Pirates have recalled reliever Yohan Ramirez to reinforce their bullpen.

In six starts since getting called up from Indianapolis, Priester has gone 2-2 with a 9.10 ERA. In 28.2 innings, he’s allowed 37 hits (seven home runs), walked 18 and struck out 23. Opponents have posted a .311 batting average against along with a .997 OPS.

