Pirates outlast Tigers through rain delay and blown lead; no win for Skenes

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

They blew a 4-0 lead and sat through an hour-long rain delay along the way, but the Pittsburgh Pirates managed to salvage the nightcap of their Friday, June 19 doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers with an 8-4 extra innings win.

Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a leadoff single to score the inherited base runner, Tommy Pham, from second base: Pham was nearly thrown out at the plate, and Tigers manager A.J. Hinch unsuccessfully challenged the play, provoking a tirade that ended in his ejection.

Joey Bart singled in another run and Isiah Kiner-Fairfax brought home two more. David Bednar kept the Tigers off the board in the bottom of the inning to preserve the win.

Nick Gonzales and Jared Triolo hit one and two-run home runs in the second inning to open a 3-0 lead, then Andrew McCutchen cleared the fences for the 327th homer of his career the following frame.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group