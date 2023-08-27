Pirates overmatched by Wicks in MLB Debut; rally falls short in loss to Cubs

PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes got things going in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff home run, but that was all the Pittsburgh Pirates could muster against Jordan Wicks.

The Pirates put together a late rally with a five-run seventh inning but ultimately were defeated by the Chicago Cubs 10-6 at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Wicks, making his major league debut, settled in and carved up the Pirates’ lineup. After Hayes’ home run, Bryan Reynolds singled and Andrew McCutchen drew a walk. Wicks (1-0) went on to retire the final 15 batters he faced, including nine via strikeout en route to his first-career win.

