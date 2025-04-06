Pirates overmatched by Yankees as rough patch continues

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates built a two-run lead on Saturday against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the fourth inning only to watch it slip away a half-inning later.

The Yankees rallied for six runs in the top of the fifth, putting the game out of reach as the Pirates were defeated 10-4 at PNC Park for their sixth loss in their last seven games.

How We Got There

After falling behind 2-0 early, the Pirates (2-7) rallied to take a 4-2 lead in the fourth. Ke’Bryan Hayes cut the Yankees’ lead to 2-1 when he doubled home a run on a liner to left.

Three batters later, Enmanuel Valdez collected his first Pirates’ hit and RBI and gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead with a double off the Clemente Wall. Endy Rodríguez brought home another with a groundout to first base.

