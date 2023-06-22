Local

Pirates place Bryan Reynolds on IL, recall Cody Bolton

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now and WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 16: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sacrifice fly during the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 16, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images) (Scott Kane/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The hits keep coming for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has landed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

To take his place on the roster, right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Reynolds has had another strong season at the plate, hitting .279 with an .823 OPS. He’s hit 20 doubles, eight home runs and has driven in 40 runs.

