Pirates place Bryan Reynolds on IL, recall Cody Bolton

PITTSBURGH — The hits keep coming for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has landed on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

To take his place on the roster, right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Reynolds has had another strong season at the plate, hitting .279 with an .823 OPS. He’s hit 20 doubles, eight home runs and has driven in 40 runs.

