Pirates Power Way to Win Over Padres; Priester Notches First Victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates belted four home runs off of San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish (7-7) en route to an 8-4 victory at Petco Park on Monday night.

Jack Suwinski, who finished the game a triple shy of the cycle, started the power surge with a game-tying solo home run in the top of the third inning before Carlos Santana recorded a pair of two-run homers — one in the third and one in the fifth.

Liover Peguero joined the homer barrage with his first-career home run in the top of the fourth inning with a solo shot that just snuck over the left field wall. Peguero drove in his second run of the game after legging out an infield single in the fifth.

The outburst on offense paved the way for Quinn Priester (1-1) to collect his first career big league win. The rookie right-hander allowed a leadoff homer to Ha-Seong Kim, and Kim later hit a two-run homer off Priester in the fifth.

