Pirates Preview: 1 more chance to play spoiler against Cubs

CHICAGO — Joshua Palacios’ three-run home run put an exclamation point on a seven-run fourth inning for the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) against the Chicago Cubs (79-73) at Wigley Field on Wednesday night.

The offense continued to pour it on throughout the game, and the Pirates went on to defeat the Cubs 13-7.

Steele (16-5) held the Pirates scoreless through three innings, but the first six Pirates’ batters of the fourth inning all singled, the final of which knocked the left-hander out of the game.

