Pirates Preview: 1 more on the road in 2023

PHILADELPHIA — After jumping out to an early five-run lead, the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) ended up losing 7-6 to the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) 7-6 on Wednesday night.

In the loss, Connor Joe recorded his second four-hit game of the season.

The Pirates and Phillies will get together for one more game on Thursday night in what will be Pittsburgh’s final road game of the season.

First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

