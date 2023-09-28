Local

Pirates Preview: 1 more on the road in 2023

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates dominated by Yankees' bullpen in 6-3 loss

PHILADELPHIA — After jumping out to an early five-run lead, the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) ended up losing 7-6 to the Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) 7-6 on Wednesday night.

In the loss, Connor Joe recorded his second four-hit game of the season.

The Pirates and Phillies will get together for one more game on Thursday night in what will be Pittsburgh’s final road game of the season.

First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

