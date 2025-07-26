Pirates Preview: Andrew Heaney Makes Last Start Before Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were shut out 1-0 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 11 innings on Friday night at PNC Park.

Rookie starter Mike Burrows had the best outing of his young career, but the Bucs only recorded one hit in another futile night for the bats.

The Pirates (42-62) will look for better results on Saturday night against the Diamondbacks (51-53) in what could be Andrew Heaney’s last start with the team.

