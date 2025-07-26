Local

Pirates Preview: Andrew Heaney Makes Last Start Before Trade Deadline

By Danny Demilio PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Twins Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Andrew Heaney (45) stands on the mound after a solo home run by Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner (38) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were shut out 1-0 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 11 innings on Friday night at PNC Park.

Rookie starter Mike Burrows had the best outing of his young career, but the Bucs only recorded one hit in another futile night for the bats.

The Pirates (42-62) will look for better results on Saturday night against the Diamondbacks (51-53) in what could be Andrew Heaney’s last start with the team.          

