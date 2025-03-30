Pirates Preview: Andrew Heaney makes team debut in series finale vs. Marlins

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were once again walk-off losers against the Miami Marlins, falling 5-4 in 12 innings on Saturday.

A questionable send decision by third base coach Mike Rabelo erased a scoring chance for the Pirates in the top of the 12th and the Marlins took advantage and won the game in the bottom of the inning.

The Pirates will look to earn a series split on Sunday afternoon behind Andrew Heaney, who is making his team debut.

