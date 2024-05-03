Pirates Preview: Back at PNC Park to start lengthy homestand

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

It was a brutal road trip for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who went 1-5 and were swept by the Oakland A’s after dropping two of three to the San Francisco Giants.

The Pirates (14-18) are in the cellar of the National League Central amidst a horrid stretch of offense over the last two-plus weeks.

The Bucs return home on Friday night to face the Colorado Rockies (7-24) to kick off a nine-game home stand. Maybe some home cooking will help turn things around.

