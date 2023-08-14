Local

Pirates Preview: Back on the road to the Big Apple

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Triolo celebrates homerun Pittsburgh Pirates' Jared Triolo (19) celebrates after his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with Liover Peguero, back left, and Endy Rodriguez (25) during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65) split a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds (62-58), taking game one before falling in 10 innings in game two.

In the first game, Jared Triolo’s first-career home run lifted the Pirates to the win. Bryan Reynolds homered twice in the second game, but the Reds bested the Bucs 6-5 in extras.

Now, the Pirates will embark on a six-game road trip beginning Monday night against the New York Mets (53-65) at Citi Field.

First pitch is 7:10 ET.

