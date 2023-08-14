Pirates Preview: Back on the road to the Big Apple

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-65) split a doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds (62-58), taking game one before falling in 10 innings in game two.

In the first game, Jared Triolo’s first-career home run lifted the Pirates to the win. Bryan Reynolds homered twice in the second game, but the Reds bested the Bucs 6-5 in extras.

Now, the Pirates will embark on a six-game road trip beginning Monday night against the New York Mets (53-65) at Citi Field.

First pitch is 7:10 ET.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group