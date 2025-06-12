Pirates Preview: Back on the Road at Wrigley Field vs. Taillon

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon to take the three-game series at PNC Park.

Andrew McCutchen passed Roberto Clemente for third place on the Pirates’ all-time home run list and Bailey Falter got his team-leading fifth win of the season.

After a successful 6-3 homestand, the Pirates are back on the road to start a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

