Local

Pirates Preview: Back on the Road at Wrigley Field vs. Taillon

By WPXI.com News Staff
Brewers Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon to take the three-game series at PNC Park.

Andrew McCutchen passed Roberto Clemente for third place on the Pirates’ all-time home run list and Bailey Falter got his team-leading fifth win of the season.

After a successful 6-3 homestand, the Pirates are back on the road to start a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read