Pirates Preview: Battle of the Keystone State comes to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates waited around for 3 hours and 22 minutes only to drop the series finale against the Houston Astros 8-2.

After an incredibly long delay, Mitch Keller struggled while the offense struck out a whopping 16 times in the loss.

The homestand continues for the Pirates (23-40) on Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies (37-25) in tow to start a weekend series.

LHP Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.14 ERA) will start for the Pirates.

In six starts last month, Falter finished third among qualified MLB pitchers with a 0.76 ERA (3er/35.2ip). He hasn’t allowed a run in four of his last five starts and has won three-straight decisions over that stretch.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group