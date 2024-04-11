Pirates Preview: Battle of the Keystone State starts Thursday

PHILADELPHIA — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.
The Pittsburgh Pirates (9-3) had a day off on Wednesday after a heartbreaking loss against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates had a two-run lead heading into the ninth inning, but David Bednar blew the save and Pittsburgh fell 5-3. Martín Pérez allowed one run across eight innings in the start for the Pirates and Edward Olivares slugged a pair of home runs.
The Pirates will look to put the loss behind them with rookie Jared Jones on the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) at Citizens Bank Park.
