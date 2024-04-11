Local

Pirates Preview: Battle of the Keystone State starts Thursday

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Pittsburgh Pirates v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 30: Jared Jones #37 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in his MLB debut in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on March 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA —

The Pittsburgh Pirates (9-3) had a day off on Wednesday after a heartbreaking loss against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates had a two-run lead heading into the ninth inning, but David Bednar blew the save and Pittsburgh fell 5-3. Martín Pérez allowed one run across eight innings in the start for the Pirates and Edward Olivares slugged a pair of home runs.

The Pirates will look to put the loss behind them with rookie Jared Jones on the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) at Citizens Bank Park.

