Pirates Preview: Battle of the Keystone State starts Thursday

The Pittsburgh Pirates (9-3) had a day off on Wednesday after a heartbreaking loss against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pirates had a two-run lead heading into the ninth inning, but David Bednar blew the save and Pittsburgh fell 5-3. Martín Pérez allowed one run across eight innings in the start for the Pirates and Edward Olivares slugged a pair of home runs.

The Pirates will look to put the loss behind them with rookie Jared Jones on the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) at Citizens Bank Park.

