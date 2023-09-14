Local

Pirates Preview: Battle of No. 1′s in final game against Nats

The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

After a late push from the Washington Nationals (65-81), David Bednar and the Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) were able to hold on for a 7-6 win on Wednesday night.

In the win, Bryan Reynolds collected three hits, including his 21st home run of the season to help carry the load on offense.

The Pirates now have a chance to earn a series win in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 12:35 ET.

