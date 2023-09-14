Pirates Preview: Battle of No. 1′s in final game against Nats

After a late push from the Washington Nationals (65-81), David Bednar and the Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) were able to hold on for a 7-6 win on Wednesday night.

In the win, Bryan Reynolds collected three hits, including his 21st home run of the season to help carry the load on offense.

The Pirates now have a chance to earn a series win in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 12:35 ET.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group