Pirates Preview: Battle of Southpaws at Citi Field

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates (53-66) were defeated 7-2 by the New York Mets (54-65) on Monday night at Citi Field in the opening contest of a three-game series.

The struggle for Quinn Priester (2-2) continued as the rookie right-hander allowed six runs in 5.0 innings pitched on a career-high 102 pitches.

Now, the Pirates will look to bounce back after Monday’s uninspiring performance and try to even the series in Queens.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

