Pirates Preview: Battle of Southpaws in Sunny San Diego

Pirates Padres Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski, right, celebrates with third base coach Mike Rabelo after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, July 24, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) defeated the San Diego Padres (48-53) for the fourth time in four attempts this season after an 8-4 victory on Monday night.

Quinn Priester notched his first-career big league win and the Pirates slugged four home runs in the victory. Carlos Santana hit a pair of two-run shots and Jack Suwinski hit a solo homer.

Liover Peguero snuck one over the left-field wall for the first-round tripper of his major league career and drove in a pair of runs for the Pirates.

The Pirates have a chance to earn their first series win since sweeping the Padres in a three-game set at PNC Park at the end of June.

