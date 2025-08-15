Pirates Preview: Braxton Ashcraft gets another start at Wrigley

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.
The Pittsburgh Pirates concluded an abysmal series in Milwaukee by getting swept with a 12-5 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.
Bryan Reynolds homered twice and drove in all five runs, but Pittsburgh’s pitching staff continued to struggle in the loss.
After a day off on Thursday, the Pirates (51-71) start a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs (68-52) at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.
Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group