Pirates Preview: Braxton Ashcraft gets another start at Wrigley

The Pittsburgh Pirates concluded an abysmal series in Milwaukee by getting swept with a 12-5 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan Reynolds homered twice and drove in all five runs, but Pittsburgh’s pitching staff continued to struggle in the loss.

After a day off on Thursday, the Pirates (51-71) start a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs (68-52) at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

