Pirates Preview: Broke the losing streak, so what’s next?

MIAMI — The Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) won for the first time in a long time after beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 at loanDepot park.

The Pirates squeaked out the win over the Marlins (43-34) thanks to eight stellar innings from Luis Ortiz and three times on base from Henry Davis.

Nick Gonzales made his major league debut in the contest. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts but flashed some leather at second base.

The win on Friday snapped an 10-game losing streak for the Pirates, their longest skid of the season.

