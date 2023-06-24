Local

Pirates Preview: Broke the losing streak, so what’s next?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Henry Davis Number one overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in last weeks Major League baseball draft, Henry Davis, center, leans on the batting cage while taking batting practice at PNC Park before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 18, 2021. The Pirates signed the 21-year-old catcher on Sunday, a week removed from taking him with the first overall pick ins the draft. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

MIAMI — The Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) won for the first time in a long time after beating the Miami Marlins 3-1 at loanDepot park.

The Pirates squeaked out the win over the Marlins (43-34) thanks to eight stellar innings from Luis Ortiz and three times on base from Henry Davis.

Nick Gonzales made his major league debut in the contest. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts but flashed some leather at second base.

The win on Friday snapped an 10-game losing streak for the Pirates, their longest skid of the season.

First pitch at loanDepot Park is scheduled for 4:10.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 100-mile detour in place when 86-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike closes overnight Saturday
  • Former Highmark employee accused of hacking customer accounts, stealing thousands of dollars
  • Woman accused of hitting, killing boy, 6, in Glen Hazel will face trial for vehicular homicide
  • VIDEO: Crews dig up bones while working in Sharpsburg
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read