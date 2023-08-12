Pirates Preview: Buccos look to tie series with Reds

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) fell to the rebuilt Reds 9-2 on Friday. Cincinnati left-hander Andrew Abbott allowed two runs across 5.2 innings while infield unicorn Elly De La Cruz tripled and knocked in three runs.

The Reds (61-57) knocked around Pirates’ starter Johan Oviedo to the tune of six earned runs in five innings while Pittsburgh’s offense couldn’t get anything going.

Saturday night’s matchup will begin at 7:05 p.m.

With a 50% chance of thunderstorms from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., tonight’s game could see a delay.

