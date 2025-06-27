Pirates Preview: Bucs Begin Final Homestand Before the Break

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were off on Thursday after falling 4-2 in the rubber match against the Brewers in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon.

Paul Skenes allowed four runs and was taken out of the game after throwing 4.0 innings while Brewers rookie starer Jacob Misiorowski blanked the Bucs across 5.0 innings.

After a day to reset, the Pirates (32-50) will start their final homestand before the All-Star break on Friday night against the New York Mets (48-34).

