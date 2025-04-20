Pirates Preview: Bucs conclude series with Guardians on Easter Sunday

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Despite a strong performance from Paul Skenes in front of a sellout crowd on his bobblehead giveaway day, the Pittsburgh Pirates were blanked 3-0 by the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on Saturday.

The prolonged struggles from the offense continued for at least another day — Pittsburgh went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. It’s been a disheartening series after winning three of four against the Nationals to begin the homestand.

The Pirates (8-14) will try and salvage their series with the Guardians (11-9) on Sunday, and a Happy Easter to everyone!

