Pirates Preview: Bucs face one of baseball’s best

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 7-3 in the first of a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday night.

Pirates’ pitching yielded four home runs while Tiger’s pitching retired the final 13 batters of the game.

The Pirates (29-45) will look to even their series with the Tigers (47-27) against ace pitcher Tarik Skubal on Wednesday night.

LHP Andrew Heaney (3-5, 3.33 ERA) will start for the Pirates.

Heaney last toed the rubber in the opening game of this road trip against the Cubs and delivered a quality start by allowing three runs in 6.0 innings.

LHP Tarik Skubal (7-2, 1.99 ERA) will start for the Tigers.

The Pirates will have their work cut out for them against Skubal, who ranks sixth in baseball in ERA.

