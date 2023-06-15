Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs face tough test in Stroman

Andrew McCutchen, Derek Shelton give thoughts on 2,000 hits Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) watches the action of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, May 24, in Pittsburgh. Texas Rangers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) suffered their second straight loss to the Chicago Cubs (30-37) after their bullpen imploded in the sixth inning.

Osvaldo Bido actually put forth a good effort for the Pirates despite going just four innings.

Bido struck out six and allowed just one earned run against the Cubs, and for his MLB debut, I’d say it’s hard to ask anything more from the righty.

Roansy Contreras came in, and after pitching one good inning, Contreras had everything blow up in his face in the sixth inning and allowed five earned runs.

When the dust settled, the Pirates fell to the Cubs 10-6 after leading 5-1 at one point in the game.

The first pitch at Wrigley Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

