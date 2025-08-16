Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs go for 2 in a row vs. Cubs

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Reds Pirates Baseball FILE PHOTO: Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mike Burrows delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pulled out a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon to snap a five-game losing streak.

Braxton Ashcraft threw five strong innings for the Pirates and Jack Suwinski hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Pirates (52-71) will look to make it two wins in a row against the Cubs (68-53) on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read