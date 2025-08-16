Pirates Preview: Bucs go for 2 in a row vs. Cubs

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pulled out a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon to snap a five-game losing streak.

Braxton Ashcraft threw five strong innings for the Pirates and Jack Suwinski hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth inning.

The Pirates (52-71) will look to make it two wins in a row against the Cubs (68-53) on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

