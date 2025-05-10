Pirates Preview: Bucs go for fourth series win this season

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Don Kelly era started on a high note as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-2 at PNC Park on Friday night.

Bailey Falter was excellent, and home runs from Alexander Canario and Jared Triolo helped pave the way to getting Kelly a win in his first game as manager.

The Pirates (13-26) will attempt to clinch a series win over the Braves (18-20) on Saturday in the second game of the series on the North Shore.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group