Pirates Preview: Bucs go for fourth series win this season

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Padres Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Don Kelly era started on a high note as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Atlanta Braves 3-2 at PNC Park on Friday night.

Bailey Falter was excellent, and home runs from Alexander Canario and Jared Triolo helped pave the way to getting Kelly a win in his first game as manager.

The Pirates (13-26) will attempt to clinch a series win over the Braves (18-20) on Saturday in the second game of the series on the North Shore.

