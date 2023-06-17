Pirates Preview: Bucs, Keller need to take a stand

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34) have lost four straight games after a brutal loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) by a score of 5-4 Friday night.

The Pirates started off on a bad foot in the first inning after Rich Hill allowed three runs to score after walking four that inning, and eventually, Hill allowed four total runs to score (three earned).

The Pirates’ offense chipped away at the Brewers’ lead and eventually had runners on second and third with one out in the top of the ninth and couldn’t score any runs against closer, Devin Williams.

