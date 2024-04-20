Local

Pirates Preview: Bucs’ Scuffling Offense Faces Tall Task Against Kutter Crawford

Pirates Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, left, is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis as umpire Paul Clemons watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ losing streak reached four games after an 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Friday night.

Quinn Priester made his 2024 debut and surrendered three of the four home runs for Boston (11-10) in the game. The Pirates’ offense continued to struggle and had one hit through the first seven innings before finally pushing across a run in the ninth.

The Pirates (11-9) will attempt to put their four-game losing streak in the rearview mirror on Saturday against a tough starting pitcher.

