Pirates Preview: Can Bailey Falter, Bucs make it back-to-back wins?

The Pittsburgh Pirates earned their first victory of the season by taking down the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Friday night at loanDepot Park.

Mitch Keller had a strong start, Oneil Cruz hit a laser of a two-run home run and David Bednar survived a ninth-inning scare to preserve the win and collect his first save of the season.

The Pirates will look to make it back-to-back wins and improve to 2-1 on the young season on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

LHP Bailey Falter Will Start for the Pirates

Falter begins his second full season with the Pirates after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023.

In a career-high 28 starts last season, Falter went 8-9 with a 4.43 ERA, 138 hits allowed, 45 walks and 97 strikeouts in 142.1 innings pitched.

