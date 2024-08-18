Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Complete Sweep Over Mariners?

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates won their second-straight game by besting the Seattle Mariners 7-2 at PNC Park on Saturday afternoon.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rowdy Tellez and Jared Triolo all homered in the win and Bailey Falter delivered 5.2 strong innings in his start.

After losing 10 games in a row, the Pirates (58-64) have a chance to complete the sweep against the Mariners (63-61) on Sunday afternoon.

