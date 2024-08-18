Local

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Complete Sweep Over Mariners?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Pittsburgh Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates won their second-straight game by besting the Seattle Mariners 7-2 at PNC Park on Saturday afternoon.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rowdy Tellez and Jared Triolo all homered in the win and Bailey Falter delivered 5.2 strong innings in his start.

After losing 10 games in a row, the Pirates (58-64) have a chance to complete the sweep against the Mariners (63-61) on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Police looking for 2 people after Clairton house found in ‘disarray’ with children inside
  • Woman’s body found in Aliquippa alley, police say
  • Western Pennsylvania farm nominated for both best corn maze and pumpkin patch in the U.S.
  • VIDEO: 2 men charged in Ohio Township homicide behind bars for separate recent crime sprees
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read