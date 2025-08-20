Local

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs earn series win vs. Blue Jays?

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Blue Jays Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 7-3 by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of the series on Tuesday night.

Mitch Keller’s struggles continued and he was bounced after allowing five runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings.

The Pirates (53-74) will look to take the rubber match against the Blue Jays (74-53) on Wednesday afternoon.

