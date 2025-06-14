Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Go Back-to-Back vs. Cubs?

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared onPGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Paul Skenes took a no-decision after throwing 5.0-shutout innings and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the game-winning run on a sac fly in the top of the 10th.

The Pirates (29-42) will try and make it two-straight against the NL Central-leading Cubs (42-28) on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.

