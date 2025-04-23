Pirates Preview: Can Bucs keep offense rolling?

ANAHEIM — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates exploded for a season-high 18 hits in a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Six different Pirates had multi-hit games, including Andrew McCutchen, who hit a three-run home run to left-center in the fourth inning.

The Pirates (9-15) will try and keep the offense rolling in Anaheim in the second game of their series with the Angels (11-11).

