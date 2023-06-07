Local

Pirates Preview: Can Contreras get it together and earn series win?

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pirates’ miscues prove costly in 8-3 loss to Diamondbacks Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-28) were completely blown out of the water Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics (13-50) in an embarrassing 11-2 loss.

Mitch Keller did not have his best stuff against the Athletics and walked an unusually high four batters.

Keller ended up lasting just 5.1 innings, and when it was all said and done, Keller got tagged with the loss and gave up five earned runs.

The Pirates’ offense was inept, as they could only manage two runs against a pitcher with an ERA in the eights and a bullpen that isn’t what you call great entering Tuesday night’s game.

The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

