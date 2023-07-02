Local

Pirates Preview: Can Hill provide length in rubber match?

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Rich Hill Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill collects himself after giving up a two-run triple to Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) got demolished in game two against the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) Saturday evening.

Corbin Burnes had a perfect game going into the sixth inning until he walked two batters and gave up a two-RBI single from Jack Suwinski.

Johan Oviedo got roughed up during his outing, which resulted in his fifth straight game, where he received a loss. Granted, his other starts weren’t indicative of a bad start.

The Pirates made a huge comeback in the bottom of the eighth, where they scored six runs and reduced the Brewers’ lead to three runs heading into the ninth inning.

But, the Pirates would fall after a failed comeback and lost to the Brewers 11-8.

Game three between the Pirates and Brewers will be at PNC Park, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

