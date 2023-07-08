Local

Pirates Preview: Can Keller rebound after rough start?

By Cody Potanko - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, July 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

PHOENIX — The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) lost in game one to the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38), after a poor performance on the mound, and not much offense to boot.

Rich Hill only lasted four innings while giving up five earned runs, and Yohan Ramirez gave up a pair of runs in his relief appearance.

The Pirates’ offense could only muster three runs, and as a result, the Pirates fell 7-3 in the desert.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

