Pirates Preview: Can the offense continue momentum?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) snapped out of their offensive woes in a big way against the San Diego Padres (37-42) Tuesday night.

The Pirates’ offense strung together 16 hits during their 9-4 victory over the Padres, which included back-to-back homers by Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski.

The Pirates were actually down 3-0 until they tied it back up in the bottom of the second after a Ji-Hwan Bae sac-fly, a Nick Gonzales triple, and an Andrew McCutchen RBI single.

Rich Hill pitched six strong innings while giving up four earned runs.

Game two between the Pirates and Padres will be at PNC Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

