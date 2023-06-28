Local

Pirates Preview: Can the offense continue momentum?

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Pirates San Diego Padres v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 27: Nick Gonzales #39 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds third after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on June 27, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) snapped out of their offensive woes in a big way against the San Diego Padres (37-42) Tuesday night.

The Pirates’ offense strung together 16 hits during their 9-4 victory over the Padres, which included back-to-back homers by Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski.

The Pirates were actually down 3-0 until they tied it back up in the bottom of the second after a Ji-Hwan Bae sac-fly, a Nick Gonzales triple, and an Andrew McCutchen RBI single.

Rich Hill pitched six strong innings while giving up four earned runs.

Game two between the Pirates and Padres will be at PNC Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 juveniles, Port Authority police officer hospitalized after crash on East Busway
  • Code Red: Wildfire smoke will create air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania Wednesday
  • Larry Lagattuta, owner of Enrico Biscotti, dies at 65
  • VIDEO: 20 western Pennsylvanians now officially American citizens after naturalization ceremony
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read