Pirates Preview: Can offense maintain momentum against Senga?

By Code Potanko, Sports Now Group

Toronto Blue Jays v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 06: Johan Oviedo #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts while giving up four runs on four hits in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during inter-league play at PNC Park on May 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29) offense had a breakout game against the New York Mets (30-33), as they put up 14 runs, and pitched masterfully until a wacky ninth inning, where things got hairy.

Rich Hill pitched seven masterful innings, and then the Pirates allowed five runs in the ninth inning, by a combined effort of Rob Zastryzny and David Bednar.

Ke’Bryan Hayes went 5-5, and the Pirates outlasted the Mets by a score of 14-7. Maybe I should say the Steelers outlasted the Giants.

The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

