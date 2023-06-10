Pirates Preview: Can offense maintain momentum against Senga?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29) offense had a breakout game against the New York Mets (30-33), as they put up 14 runs, and pitched masterfully until a wacky ninth inning, where things got hairy.

Rich Hill pitched seven masterful innings, and then the Pirates allowed five runs in the ninth inning, by a combined effort of Rob Zastryzny and David Bednar.

Ke’Bryan Hayes went 5-5, and the Pirates outlasted the Mets by a score of 14-7. Maybe I should say the Steelers outlasted the Giants.

The first pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

