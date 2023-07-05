Pirates Preview: Can the offense maintain momentum?

The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) pulled off a wild night on the west coast, as they managed to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38), in barn-burning fashion.

Luis Ortiz struggled after giving up six earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched, but the Pirates’ offense didn’t quit, as they continued to claw back several times.

The last-ditch effort took place in the top of the ninth inning after Jared Triolo and Josh Palacios drove in three runs combined to take a 9-7 lead.

David Bednar pitched 1.2 innings and earned his 17th save of the season.

Game three between the Pirates and Dodgers will be at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch at 10:10 Eastern.

