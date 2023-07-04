Local

Pirates Preview: Can Ortiz get back on track Tuesday night?

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Luis Ortiz TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Luis Ortiz #48 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the New York Yankees in the second inning during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 06, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) fell in game one on Monday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37), after their offense couldn’t muster much, and Mitch Keller had an off night.

After Keller’s rough start and unlucky bounces, the Pirates allowed five runs to the Dodgers and fell in Los Angeles 5-2.

On a bright note, Nick Gonzales continued to show good development, as he went 2-4 at the plate and even got and nearly got his first stolen base.

Game two between the Pirates and Dodgers will be at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch at 9:10 Eastern.

