Pirates Preview: Can Oviedo bounce back after All-Star Break?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) had taken the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on Friday, but fell in the the top of the seventh for a tough loss against the San Francisco Giants (50-41).

Colin Holderman hasn’t looked right since coming back off the injured list, and he faltered yet again on Friday in the seventh inning.

To Holderman’s defense, Henry Davis performed terribly in right field in the seventh inning, and Austin Hedges allowed stolen bases left and right, and allowed a ball to get passed him in the seventh.

As a result, the Pirates lost 6-4 on Friday, and now aim to force a rubber match on Sunday with a victory Saturday night.

Game one between between the Pirates and Giants will be at PNC Park, with first pitch at 7:05 Eastern.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group