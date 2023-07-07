Pirates Preview: Can Oviedo break personal losing streak?

LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46) couldn’t capitalize on two separate bases-loaded situations and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38).

Osvaldo Bido couldn’t keep his control, and Roansy Contreras looked extremely rough Wednesday night.

In the top of the ninth, the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs and couldn’t manage one run, and as a result, the Pirates’ offense and pitching failed them and lost 6-4.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group