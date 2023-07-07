Local

Pirates Preview: Can Oviedo break personal losing streak?

By Cody Potanko - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Big rally falls short, Pirates lose to Brewers 11-8 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

LOS ANGELES — The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46) couldn’t capitalize on two separate bases-loaded situations and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38).

Osvaldo Bido couldn’t keep his control, and Roansy Contreras looked extremely rough Wednesday night.

In the top of the ninth, the Pirates loaded the bases with no outs and couldn’t manage one run, and as a result, the Pirates’ offense and pitching failed them and lost 6-4.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

