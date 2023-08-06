Pirates Preview: Can Oviedo Build Off Recent Momentum?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) fell to the Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) in extra-innings on Saturday night, after star closer, David Bednar blew a save opportunity.

The loss isn’t just on Bednar, the Pirates offense couldn’t get anything going, and if it wasn’t for a Jason Delay two-run double, the Pirates would’ve been shut out.

The first pitch at American Family Field Sunday is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Johan Oviedo will be on the mound for the Pirates, and Brandon Woodruff will pitch for the Brewers.

