Local

Pirates Preview: Can Oviedo Figure it Out in San Diego?

Pirates squander Oviedo’s excellent start in 3-1 loss to Giants (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) had no answer for Blake Snell and were defeated 5-1 by the San Diego Padres (49-53) on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

Snell, who has been on a roll over his last dozen starts, held the Pirates to just a single run across six innings pitched. While he walked five batters, he only yielded a pair hits.

Pirates’ pitchers surrendered three homers to the Padres in the loss and the Bucs were outhit by San Diego 11-3.

The Pirates will try and clinch there first series victory since sweeping the Padres at PNC Park almost exactly a month ago.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 teenagers, 1 adult shot in Mt. Oliver, police say
  • 2 people hurt in house fire in Shaler Township
  • ‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked inside Pittsburgh hotel was with wife celebrating honeymoon
  • VIDEO: DA Zappala ‘s son facing charges for alleged domestic dispute
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read