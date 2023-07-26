Pirates Preview: Can Oviedo Figure it Out in San Diego?

The Pittsburgh Pirates (44-56) had no answer for Blake Snell and were defeated 5-1 by the San Diego Padres (49-53) on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

Snell, who has been on a roll over his last dozen starts, held the Pirates to just a single run across six innings pitched. While he walked five batters, he only yielded a pair hits.

Pirates’ pitchers surrendered three homers to the Padres in the loss and the Bucs were outhit by San Diego 11-3.

The Pirates will try and clinch there first series victory since sweeping the Padres at PNC Park almost exactly a month ago.

