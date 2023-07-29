Local

Pirates Preview: Can Priester build off last start?

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

Quinn Priester FILE- In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates first-round draft pick, Quinn Priester, a right-handed pitcher out if Cary-Grove High School in Cary Illinois, answers questions during a news conference at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Priester is already daydreaming about playoff games at PNC Park. Still, the Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect knows there's plenty of work to do to make that dream a reality. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Cody Potanko, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58) fell to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, despite Mitch Keller having a bounce back start and giving up just two runs.

Keller nearly went six full innings in his start on Friday night, and if it wasn’t for a two-run homer against Kyle Schwarber, Keller would’ve had a much cleaner outing.

Ji-Man Choi doubled in the Pirates only run, and as a result, the Buccos fell 2-1 on Friday night.

First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

