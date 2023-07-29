Pirates Preview: Can Priester build off last start?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates (45-58) fell to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, despite Mitch Keller having a bounce back start and giving up just two runs.
Keller nearly went six full innings in his start on Friday night, and if it wasn’t for a two-run homer against Kyle Schwarber, Keller would’ve had a much cleaner outing.
Ji-Man Choi doubled in the Pirates only run, and as a result, the Buccos fell 2-1 on Friday night.
First pitch at PNC Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
